Hibs 'in contract talks' over new deal for star striker Kevin Nisbet
Hibs have opened contract talks with star striker Kevin Nisbet over a new contract, according to reports.
The forward still has nearly three years left on the deal he signed when he joined the Easter Road club from Dunfermline Athletic last summer.
Hibs are looking to offer the player improved terms in order to keep him content with life in Leith after he handed in a transfer request earlier this year.
The Daily Record reports the club are looking to bring him in line with the highest earners in the playing squad after recently agreeing a new deal with Martin Boyle.
Nisbet struck 18 goals in his debut campaign and attracted a bid from Birmingham City in the January window. Despite the player’s protestations, he remained in Edinburgh and fired his way into the Scotland squad for the Euros.
The 24-year-old is now said to be happy with life in Jack Ross’ team and not seeking a move elsewhere.