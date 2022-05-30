Gareth Evans’ side currently occupy top spot in the youth league on goal difference, tied on 63 points with Rangers, but with five games in hand to the Gers’ one – but whether or not those fixtures are completed remains to be seen.

The season was originally due to finish on May 17, which would have forced the youngsters to play 11 games in 21 days after a mixture of Covid-19 outbreaks and other issues left them with a backlog but following discussions with Hampden chiefs the campaign was extended until May 27 to lighten the load on the players.

But Hibs haven’t played since a 1-1 draw with Hearts at the Oriam on Friday May 13 with scheduled matches the following week against Motherwell and Hearts both called off – and with just three of the nine-team league having completed their full quota of games, it is so far unclear how the SFA plans to conclude the campaign.

The wee Hibees won 19 of their 27 games, drawing six and losing just two while scoring 66 goals and conceding just 19.

It is understood that Hibs have signalled their availability to play their remaining matches but with players and coaches from other teams already on annual leave, chances of the outstanding games being completed look slim at best.

The winners of the division enter the UEFA Youth League with the ninth edition of the continental competition getting under way in early September.

A total of 64 teams will compete for the title with clubs split into two paths – the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path – and the draw made in August.

Hibs Under-18s celebrate a goal against Celtic in the CAS Elite Under-18 League. Picture: Maurice Dougan

Should Hibs be confirmed as Scotland’s representative in the competition, they will enter the domestic champions section and have to navigate two rounds of two-legged knockout ties, with the eight second-round winners progressing to the play-offs in early February next year.

In last season’s edition Rangers saw off Hammarby of Sweden and Bulgarian side Septemvri Sofia before a narrow defeat by Sevilla in the play-off round.