Hibs 'incredibly frustrated' over cup final ticket allocation

Hibernian fans celebrate during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

After Sunday’s 3-1 semi-final victory over Rangers at Hampden, the Capital club will return to the national stadium for the final against Celtic on Sunday, December 19 – backed by around 17,500 fans spread across the west end of the ground and three sections, including accessible seating, in the south stand.

Celtic have been allocated their traditional east side of Hampden, plus sections in both the north and south stands at the 51,000 capacity stadium.

Hibs said in a statement: “As a club, we had a number of long and intense discussions with the SPFL fighting for an even split of tickets with Celtic for the Premier Sports Cup Final at Hampden Park, knowing our history of selling out tickets for cup finals and for sporting integrity,” Hibs said in a statement.

"However, they have come to the decision that we will have an allocation of approximately 17,500 tickets for the match. A decision that we are incredibly frustrated about. We made our thoughts very clear.”

Details have yet to be released, however prices have been frozen at 2019 levels. The game will kick-off at 3pm at Hibs’ request.

The club added: “On a positive note, we are pleased that kick-off has been scheduled for 3pm. We asked for this to be moved forward from the planned time of 4pm to help our supporters with travel to and from Hampden.

"On top of that, we are also happy that our thoughts were listened to regarding concession prices for our supporters in all areas.”

