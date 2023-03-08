News you can trust since 1873
Hibs injury update: The 6 players who could be missing for visit of Rangers to Easter Road

Hibs could be without six first-team players for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Rangers at Easter Road.

By Phil Johnson
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 1:04pm

However, manager Lee Johnson has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the match. Strikers Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kuharevich made a welcome return to the squad against Livingston on Saturday after recovering from injury and are in contention ton start.

Midfield trio Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis and Jake Doyle-Hayes all missed the weekend and are unlikely to feature against Rangers. Longer-term absentees Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle will also be missing. Harry McKirdy is unlikely to make it, but has an outside chance of being named on the bench.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will be missing for the visit of Rangers. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS
