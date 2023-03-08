Hibs injury update: The 6 players who will be missing for visit of Rangers to Easter Road
Hibs are without six first-team players for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Rangers at Easter Road.
However, manager Lee Johnson has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the match. Strikers Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kuharevich made a welcome return to the squad against Livingston on Saturday after recovering from injury and are in contention ton start.
Midfield trio Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis and Jake Doyle-Hayes all missed the weekend and are unlikely to feature against Rangers. Longer-term absentees Harry McKirdy, Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle will also be missing.