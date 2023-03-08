News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hibs injury update: The 6 players who will be missing for visit of Rangers to Easter Road

Hibs are without six first-team players for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Rangers at Easter Road.

By Phil Johnson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:28pm

However, manager Lee Johnson has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the match. Strikers Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kuharevich made a welcome return to the squad against Livingston on Saturday after recovering from injury and are in contention ton start.

Midfield trio Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis and Jake Doyle-Hayes all missed the weekend and are unlikely to feature against Rangers. Longer-term absentees Harry McKirdy, Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle will also be missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will be missing for the visit of Rangers. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS
Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will be missing for the visit of Rangers. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS
Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will be missing for the visit of Rangers. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS
RangersLee JohnsonKevin NisbetLivingston