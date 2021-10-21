Hibs: Jack Ross provides injury update with good and bad news

Hibernian's Paul McGinn will return to face Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Hibees travel north to face Aberdeen on Saturday as they look to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Dundee United.

Ross was without a number of key players including Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge.

Porteous serves the second of his two-game after the red card against Rangers, while the game comes too soon for Magennis.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGinn, however, will return to strengthen the defensive options.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.