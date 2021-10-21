Hibs: Jack Ross provides injury update with good and bad news

Hibs boss Jack Ross has provided an injury update ahead of the club’s cinch Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:10 pm
Hibernian's Paul McGinn will return to face Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Hibees travel north to face Aberdeen on Saturday as they look to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Dundee United.

Ross was without a number of key players including Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge.

Porteous serves the second of his two-game after the red card against Rangers, while the game comes too soon for Magennis.

McGinn, however, will return to strengthen the defensive options.

