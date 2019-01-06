Hibs’ Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan play in Australia’s shock loss to Jordan

Hibs duo Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan played the full 90 minutes for Australia as they went down to a shock 1-0 defeat by Jordan in their opening match of the Asian Cup.

Holders Australia were heavy favourites to emerge victorious at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain, but a 26th-minute header by Anas Bani Yaseen gave Jordan the lead and they never looked back.

Graham Arnold’s Socceroos will now need to defeat Palestine on Friday and then Syria on Tuesday, January 15 if they are to progress to the knock-out stages.

Milligan captained the side and played in a defensive midfield role, while Maclaren was deployed as a lone striker.