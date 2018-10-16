Hibs’ Jamie Maclaren gives injury update on social media

Jamie Maclaren has suggested that he could be nearing a return to action, after posting a picture on social media that appeared to show the Hibs striker preparing for training.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured for the Easter Road side since the 3-2 win over Kilmarnock in mid-September, with the Evening News reporting later that month that the on-loan Darmstadt forward faced weeks on the sidelines after undergoing a scan on his back after suffering an injury in training.

But the Australian international has hinted that his recovery could be ahead of schedule, after uploading a photo of his boots to Instagram with the caption: “Boots are on” and two emojis suggesting he would be “back soon”.

Maclaren missed the Capital club’s league victories over Dundee, St Mirren and Hamilton and was sidelined for the Betfred Cup quarter final defeat to Aberdeen.

Saturday’s match against Celtic will almost certainly come too soon for the striker, but with an 11-day gap until Neil Lennon’s side make the short trip to face Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the season, Maclaren will hope to be fit to rekindle his partnership with Florian Kamberi in time for the visit to Tynecastle.