Hibs job: Bookies make Alex Neil favourite and quote Swiss coach Raphael Wicky

The former Hamilton, Norwich and Preston boss is available and is being tipped for a return to Scotland.

The candidate odds list on McBookie features some vastly experienced managers in the Scottish game and some from down south.

Notable names on the Ladbrokes list include Swiss coach Raphael Wicky, who was sacked by Chicago Fire in September, and former Hearts boss John McGlynn, currently doing a good job at Raith Rovers.

Raphael Wicky may have caught Hibs owner Ron Gordon's eye at Chicago Fire. He has been quoted as a candidate by Ladbrokes

Wicky won the Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup double with Basel in 2017, and also spent two years in Major League Soccer with the Chicago Fire, potentially catching the eye of Hibs owner Ron Gordon.

A former Swiss international midfielder won won 75 caps, Wicky was named the head coach of the United States Under-17 team two years ago before taking charge of Chicago Fire.

He missed the MLS Cup playoffs by one point in 2020, and was fired on September 30 this year.

Ladbrokes make recently-installed academy director Steve Kean the favourite at evens, with Neil at 2/1 and St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson third favourite at 6/1.

They quote Neil Warnock is quoted at 25/1 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at 100/1.

Further back in the McBookie odds-list are Dundee boss James McPake and former Hibs midfielder Scott Brown.

Gordon Strachan is also priced for a return to management at 16/1, with Shaun Maloney the same odds to take over.

MCBOOKIE ODDS

Alex Neil 5/4

Callum Davidson, David Gray, Derek McInnes 5/1

Jim Goodwin 8/1

Alan Stubbs, Neil Lennon, Paul Lambert, Steve Kean 12/1

Ian Murray, Kevin Thomson 14/1

Gordon Strachan, James McPake, Scott Brown, Shuan Maloney 16/1

Neil Warnock, Sol Campbell, Steve Bruce 20/1

Odds from McBookie correct at time of publishing

LADBROKES ODDS

Steve Kean - 1/1

Alex Neil - 2/1

Callum Davidson - 6/1

Derek McInnes, Raphael Wicky - 10/1

Garry Monk, John McGlynn - 16/1

Alan Stubbs, Paul Lambert - 20/1

Neil Lennon, Neil Warnock - 25/1

Sol Campbell, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 100/1