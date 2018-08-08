Hibs’ John McGinn completes move to Aston Villa

Hibs midfielder John McGinn has joined English Championship club Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old passed a medical today in Birmingham and has joined for an undisclosed fee.

The Scotland internationalist joined Hibs from St Mirren in 2015 and went on to play 136 times for the Hibees, scoring 18 goals.

Hibs Chief Executive Leeann Dempster said: “John has been a fantastic servant to this club over the last three years. He has developed as a player and an individual in his time here. It’s been a great environment for him and his list of achievements – winners medals, international caps and now his move to a club the size of Aston Villa - is testament to that.”

McGinn will have a place in club folklore after playing a starring role in the historic Scottish Cup winning squad of 2016, and also contributed to the club’s promotion in 2017 and successful return to the Ladbrokes Premiership and UEFA Europa League.

Hibs Head Coach Neil Lennon said: “He goes with everyone’s best wishes – he’s been absolutely superb on and off the pitch. He’s a joy to work with and I’ve really enjoyed watching him play.

“Hibs have been very good for him, and John has been very good for Hibs, and we wish him all the best.”