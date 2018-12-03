Hibs keen to get to bottom of David Gray’s injury woes

Hibs are working to get to the bottom of David Gray’s injury ahead of Wednesday’s clash with St Mirren after the influential captain pulled out of Saturday’s defeat at Kilmarnock on the morning of the match.

The skipper was expected to return to the side at Rugby Park after recovering from the muscle injury that has kept him sidelined since the start of October. However, he felt discomfort in the hours leading up to the game and was unable to take his place in the squad. It remains to be seen if he will be ready for the visit of St Mirren as Hibs look to stem a six-game run without a victory.

“I’m not sure if he’ll be back for Wednesday,” said assistant manager Garry Parker. “We thought he would have been fit for Kilmarnock, but he woke up and he wasn’t right. It’s a setback. He came back on Thursday, we did a bit of shape on Friday and he woke up and wasn’t right.”

Hibs will be particularly keen to get Gray back as there is a stark contrast in their results when he has been in the team this season. In the six league games the captain has started, they have won five and drawn the other. They haven’t won any of the eight league games he has missed, drawing three and losing five. Saturday’s abject 3-0 defeat at Kilmarnock left the Easter Road side eighth in the Premiership.

Midfielder Mark Milligan admits his team need to dig deep and show their character as they look to grind out a victory on Wednesday and reignite their campaign. “There’s no hiding from it, we are struggling at the minute,” said the Australian. “It’s going to take big men to get out of this. We are all good footballers, we have good footballers around us, so we know from that side of things we can turn it around but I guess you find out the boys from the men at a time like this. Everyone really needs to stand up and be counted throughout the squad. That starts with us, the older players. Formations and stuff like that are irrelevant if we’re not standing up to be counted and if we’re not doing the right things.

“We know where we went wrong against Kilmarnock and it will be addressed. We need to move forward and it needs to be done quickly because we’ve got a game on Wednesday. I think a win on Wednesday would flick a switch and turn things round. I’ve been in this situation previously and even if you have to grind out a result, it does something within the squad and it gives you belief again. Sometimes it just takes the smallest thing to turn it around, a little bit of magic from someone, a little bit of guts to push you through.”