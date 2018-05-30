Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano’s save against Dundee voted SPFL’s best

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano’s incredible save against Dundee has been voted the season’s best by Scottish football fans.

A poll run by the SPFL to decide the save of the season saw the Israeli’s denial of Dundee forward Faissal El Bakhtaoui win with 40 per cent of the vote.

Marciano showed incredible reactions to plunge to his right to beat away the volley which was struck at pace from 12 yards out. The ball was nearly behind the Hibs No.1 on the line as El Bakhtaoui ran off to celebrate.

It was a save which centre-back Paul Hanlon called “unbelievable” after the match at Easter Road in November which Hibs won 2-1.

Morton keeper Derek Gaston and Motherwell’s Trevor Carson came in second and third place for saves against Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie and Celtic defender Kieran Tierney respectively.