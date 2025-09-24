Easter Road gaffer in ‘another headache’ admission after blowing two-goal lead at Falkirk

Hibs boss David Gray has explained his thinking over the battle to be Easter Road No. 1 after Raphael Sallinger’s first back-to-back appearances since his summer signing. And the manager admits he’s got “another headache” in deciding who starts between the sticks at Celtic Park this weekend.

Gray revealed that he’d spoken to Jordan Smith, who had been firmly established as first-choice goalie, before making the decision to stick with Sallinger – who had kept up his ‘Cup keeper’ status by playing in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup loss to Rangers at Ibrox – for last night’s Scottish Premiership clash in Falkirk. The Austrian could do nothing about either of the goals conceded as the Bairns came back from 2-0 down to earn a point against Hibs.

Smith has already been put through the wringer this season, making mistakes but always managing to redeem himself with some stunning saves at vital moments. Gray himself referenced the home game against Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Conference League, when fans were calling for the goalie to be hooked at half-time after a couple of horrible blunders – only for Smith to pull off crucial stops as Hibs got past the Serbians with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Smith performance against Partizan an example of rollercoaster form

Asked if there was now a straight fight between Sallinger – who signed from Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg for an undisclosed fee in the summer – and experienced Englishman Smith, Gray insisted: “It always is, every day. I think this is something that you can get caught up in labels, who's your one, who's your number one?

“I think goalkeepers are always in a position where it's a very vulnerable place if you make a mistake. There's no hiding place for them, and I think they both get the opportunity every single day in training. I think both goalies have done well when they've played.

“Smudge (Smith) has had … I've spoken to him a few times about maybe areas in which he's maybe been disappointed with some goals he's lost. But he’s also had some big, big performances.

“Think back to the (Partizan) game with the 45 minutes, he was very public about the noise about his performance in the first 45, but then the character and the strength that he's got to put in his second half performance. The goalkeeping department is something that … I've got two very good goalkeepers at the club, and it's another headache for me every single week to decide what we're going to do.”

Sallinger ‘always’ going to play against Rangers

Explaining his reasoning behind giving 6’5” goalie Sallinger the nod against Falkirk, Gray – speaking last night - said: “Yeah, there's always a reason. I think it wasn't a case of, like … Raphael was always going to play the Rangers game, that was something we decided beforehand, so I spoke to the goalkeepers about that.

“It wasn't as if I'm looking at Smudge and thinking that that needs to change, or anything like that, not at all. And then I was just very honest with Smudge about tonight, because I've seen things in the game at Rangers that I thought would give us benefits tonight, for the opportunity for Raphael to keep the gloves in play tonight.

“And I thought he was good again tonight. Again, I think it's not as if I’m doing just because I felt that was an issue, or anything like that. I just felt it would give us the best opportunity tonight.”