Hibs kid Murray Johnson makes Airdrie loan return as Diamonds secure emergency deal
Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson has returned to Airdrieonians on an emergency seven-day loan deal.
The 18-year-old spent a successful period with the Diamonds at the start of the season, keeping three clean sheets in five games and winning the club’s Player of the Month prize for August.
A popular figure in North Lanarkshire, Johnson helped Airdrie remain unbeaten in the five matches he played which included victories against Falkirk, Alloa, and Peterhead, and draws with Dunfermline and Queen of the South.
Johnson has since been promoted to David Marshall’s understudy at Easter Road following the loan exit of Kevin Dąbrowski to Queen of the South, and Huddersfield Town recalling Ryan Schofield last month but with Hibs not in action this weekend thanks to Rangers’ involvement in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against Celtic, the teen shot-stopper has been cleared to help out Rhys McCabe’s side once again.
Airdrie are in need of goalkeeper reinforcements after No.1 Josh Rae was sent off during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline at East End Park. Rae actually played one game for Hibs’ B team in the Challenge Cup trophy during the 2019/20 season in a 4-3 defeat by Elgin City at Easter Road.
Johnson will be in the Airdrie squad for Saturday’s game against Falkirk at the Excelsior Stadium.
A statement from the League One side read: “We would like to express our gratitude to Hibernian FC for their assistance, especially at such a difficult time for the club, and we look forward to welcoming Murray to the squad for Saturday’s match against Falkirk.”
Airdrie currently lie third in League One, eight points off the Bairns in second.