The 18-year-old spent a successful period with the Diamonds at the start of the season, keeping three clean sheets in five games and winning the club’s Player of the Month prize for August.

A popular figure in North Lanarkshire, Johnson helped Airdrie remain unbeaten in the five matches he played which included victories against Falkirk, Alloa, and Peterhead, and draws with Dunfermline and Queen of the South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson has since been promoted to David Marshall’s understudy at Easter Road following the loan exit of Kevin Dąbrowski to Queen of the South, and Huddersfield Town recalling Ryan Schofield last month but with Hibs not in action this weekend thanks to Rangers’ involvement in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against Celtic, the teen shot-stopper has been cleared to help out Rhys McCabe’s side once again.

Murray Johnson has returned to Airdrie on an emergency loan

Airdrie are in need of goalkeeper reinforcements after No.1 Josh Rae was sent off during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline at East End Park. Rae actually played one game for Hibs’ B team in the Challenge Cup trophy during the 2019/20 season in a 4-3 defeat by Elgin City at Easter Road.

Johnson will be in the Airdrie squad for Saturday’s game against Falkirk at the Excelsior Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the League One side read: “We would like to express our gratitude to Hibernian FC for their assistance, especially at such a difficult time for the club, and we look forward to welcoming Murray to the squad for Saturday’s match against Falkirk.”