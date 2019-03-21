Hibs kid Yrick Gallantes wins Philippines call-up

Hibs kid Yrick Gallantes has been handed a shock international call-up by the Philippines before even making his first team debut at Easter Road.

Although born in South East Asia, 18-year-old Gallantes has spent most of his life in Scotland after emigrating with his parents, who both work at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, and his brothers.

And that fact hasn’t gone un-noticed with the youngster invited to join a 40-man training camp in Thailand as the “Azkals” look to the future having enjoyed playing in their first ever major tournament, the recent Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Steve Marsella, who was head scout at Easter Road under former Hibs boss Terry Butcher, was handed the task of scouring the globe for potential players and saw enough in Gallantes to have him travel to Bangkok.

Hibs head of academy coaching Eddie May said: “It’s a great achievement for Yrick to be give this opportunity given his age. The Philippines is a huge country so to be selected is fantastic for him.

“He was surprised when I told him, but also extremely excited, absolutely over the moon and really keen to get across there.”