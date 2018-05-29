Hibs Ladies thrash Rangers 5-0 to stay joint top of SWPL

Hibs Ladies remain joint-top of SWPL 1 after a comfortable 5-0 victory over Rangers at Ainslie Park.

Fresh from their 9-0 drubbing of Celtic in last weekend’s SWPL Cup final, the Hibees grabbed their opener through Lizzie Arnot, although visiting goalkeeper Jade Baillie really should have done better after allowing the ball to slip through her hands.

Captain Lisa Robertson doubled the hosts’ advantage after the half-time interval, picking up a loose ball before sending her shot into the far corner.

Scotland internationalist Arnot made it three, her seventh in two games, with a simple tap-in following Abi Harrison’s cross and it was now a case of how many they would go on to score.

Jamie Lee Napier’s pressure forced the ball in off a Rangers defender for number four of the afternoon and Harrison got in on the act herself with a fifth just a minute later.

Goalkeeping coach Chris Flockhart took control of team affairs with Scott unavailable and said: “It was never going to be the same as last week but we were a lot better in the second half. We’ve got to be happy with the result.”

Elsewhere, Spartans Women were beaten 3-1 by champions Glasgow City at Petershill Park with Elena Santoyo-Brown scoring for Paul Greig’s side.

And in SWPL 2, Pamela Liddell’s goal saw Hearts held to a 1-1 stalemate with St Johnstone at King’s Park, Dalkeith, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Glasgow Girls.