Hibs latest club linked to move for Hull City forward James Scott

James Scott of Hull City looks on during the EFL Trophy match between Hull City and Grimsby Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jack Ross has made clear his intention of retaining his in-demand forwards Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle, but his options in attack are becoming increasingly limited with injury impacting Christian Doidge for the remainder of the year.

Scott has been frequently mentioned with moves back north this summer with Dundee United reportedly keen before signing Marc McNulty and both St Johnstone and St Mirren mooted as possible destinations for the former Motherwell man who has only managed 14 starts in 18 months on Humberside. The Tigers have mostly deployed the 20-year-old off the bench, making 24 appearances as a substitute but finding the net just four times.

Injury has hampered his own £1.5m move and suggestions of a move back to Scotland surfaced earlier in the summer. Previous sources in England suggested Hearts were keen on the Scotland under-21 cap but the Evening News revealed talk of Tynecastle interest was wide of the mark.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now though new reports have suggested Scott could be a solution to Jack Ross’ striking options across the city, despite Scott offering a different style to Hibs’ injured Welshman Doidge, who is out for around four months with an ankle and achilles problem picked up in training.

The Hibees also have Chris Mueller to come in from Orlando City while Ross has made clear his intention to keep Nisbet and Boyle at Easter Road beyond the end of the transfer window with Aberdeen making a half-million pound bid for winger Boyle.