Hibs’ league opener rescheduled due to Europa League progression

Have your say

Hibs’ first game of the new Scottish Premiership season against Motherwell has been moved to Sunday August 5.

The match, which kicks off at Easter Road at 3pm, has been shifted due to the Easter Road side’s progression in the UEFA Europa League.

The fixture had been due to take place at 3pm on Saturday August 4.

Neil Lennon’s side are scheduled to play Asteras Tripolis in Greece on Thursday August 2, after overcoming NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands 12-5 on aggregate after a 6-4 win in Toftir last night.

The club has advised that all match tickets are valid for the rescheduled fixture.