Hibs learn date and kick-off time for Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with Rangers

Hibs will take on Rangers for a place in the Premier Sports Cup final late on a Sunday afternoon after the dates and kick-off times were selected for the semi-final fixtures.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 5:19 pm
Hibs and Rangers will meet at Hampden Park for a place in the Premier Sports Cup final. Picture: SNS

Jack Ross’ men will meet Steven Gerrard’s side at Hampden Park on Sunday, November 21 with a 4pm start time.

Celtic and reigning League Cup champions St Johnstone will square off the day before at the national stadium with a 5.15 kick-off.

Premier Sports will broadcast both matches live.

