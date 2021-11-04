Hibs learn new dates for postponed Ross County and Livingston fixtures

Hibs have learned the new dates for facing Ross County and Livingston

The Covid-19 outbreak that swept through the Easter Road playing squad left Hibs unable to raise a team for either fixture and both matches were called off in light of the lack of players.

Jack Ross will now take his side to the Highlands on Wednesday November 24 – just three days after Hibs take on Rangers at Hampden in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup, and three days before a trip to Perth to face St Johnstone.

The trip to West Lothian to face David Martindale’s Lions has been rescheduled for Wednesday December 8, sandwiched between a home game against Motherwell and a journey to Paisley to play St Mirren.

The rescheduling of the Livingston clash means Hibs are now playing 11 games in 38 days between the end of November and the end of December.

Both rearranged matches will kick off at 7.45pm.

