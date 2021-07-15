Hibs learn opponents for second round of Europa Conference League qualifying after 4-0 thumping

Hibs will face Santa Coloma in the second round of Europa Conference League qualifying after the Andorran team emerged victorious from their tie with Mons Calpe.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 7:55 pm
Easter Road will host the first leg encounter next Thursday. Picture: SNS
The hosts won the second leg handily on Thursday evening, thumping the opposition 4-0 to cruise into a meeting with Jack Ross’ side. The two sides drew the first leg 1-1 in Gibraltar last week.

The game was pretty much over as a contest within 16 minutes as the hosts raced into a 3-0 lead. Guillaume Lopez opened the scoring in three minutes after being set up by Aleix Cistero.

The same player set up Xavi Puerto Bellart to double the advantage before netting from the penalty spot to put his side into a commanding position.

Andreu Ramos rounded off the scoring in injury-time but not before Ethan Santos saw red for the visitors.

The first leg between Hibs and Santa Coloma will take place at Easter Road on Thursday, July 22 with the return leg a week later.

