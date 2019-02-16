Hibs’ Leeann Dempster criticises SFA compliance system after Darnell Johnson citation

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster feels that the Scottish Football Association need to look again at the compliance system after the club were left bemused by a two-match ban handed out to defender Darnell Johnson.

The on-loan Leicester City player, pictured right, was cited by compliance officer Claire Whyte for a tackle on Celtic’s Emilio Izaguirre, even though referee Craig Thomson had booked him for the offence following a complaint from an unknown source. Hibs’ appeal of the two-match ban on behalf of the 20-year-old was rejected, meaning he sits out today’s game with Hamilton and Friday’s match against Dundee.

But, revealed Dempster, she is determined not to let the matter lie and, now free to act after leading the search for a new head coach, she will be raising the matter with SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

She said: “We’ve been sitting quiet in the background having been on the wrong end of the compliance officer a number of times in the past couple of years.

“I just feel that, in terms of energy, in terms of commitment from the clubs and resources, for some of the events you end up having to make a response to, it could be handled differently. I just don’t think it’s there to re-referee a game. But if it is, then re-referee the whole game. Is that what clubs want? I don’t think so.

“I’ve been a bit preoccupied in the last couple of weeks but it’s something that has been sitting gnawing away at me a bit. When Darnell’s [citation] came in last Friday, I wasn’t impressed – put it that way.

“If he is going to be cited for his tackle on Izaguirre, the least I was expecting was there would be others.”

Hibs were annoyed that tackles by Celtic skipper Scott Brown and defender Jozo Simunovic on Mark Milligan and Oli Shaw respectively didn’t merit the same attention as that of Johnson’s, leaving Dempster to conclude the way in which the compliance system is being applied lacks fairness.

She said: “Watching that game, if that was the only challenge in the whole match that went in front of the compliance officer, I have to ask, why? And it would appear because that was the only one that was complained about.”

Dempster revealed the identity of who raised the complaint with the compliance officer was never disclosed, admitting it could be anyone but added: “My question would be if there was a complaint made against Darnell, why wouldn’t the other tackles be looked at. My sense is that clubs are not happy, there is a lot of discontent.”