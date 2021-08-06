Hibs left to wait and hope after Kevin Nisbet limps off against Rijeka

The 24-year-old striker was seen limping before he was substituted in the 81st minute of Thursday night’s Conference League qualifying match against Rijeka, which ended in a 1-1 draw. And, after the match, his manager Jack Ross explained that he had been struggling with a dead leg.

He said it should not have long-term implications but with just a couple of days until their return to domestic action, the club will have to wait to see if their top scorer from last season can recover in time.

“It was an impact injury so he should be okay but the turnaround for games for us at the moment is pretty quick so we will see how he is. I imagine he will still be sore but hopefully by the time Sunday comes it will have started to ease again.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet receives treatment for injury during the club's Conference League qualifying match against Rijeka on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Nisbet has started every one of Hibs four games this season, having opened his account for the new term with a goal in the opening European tie against Santa Coloma of Andorra.

The Scotland international has started the season in confident form following a summer mixing it with some of the continent’s best at the Euros, and is looking to build on the achievement’s of last term.

Despite being linked with a move away from the club in January and attracting further interest this summer, there have been no formal bids for Nisbet during the current transfer window, bolstering management hopes that he will be at the club beyond the end of the month.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.