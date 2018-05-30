Hibs’ Lewis Stevenson and Dylan McGeouch win first Scotland caps

Hibs players Lewis Stevenson and Dylan McGeouch won their first Scotland caps as the national team went down 2-0 to Peru in Lima.

Goals from Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan condemned Alex McLeish’s inexperienced and experimental Scotland side to defeat in South America. The hosts largely dominated proceedings in front of a packed Estadio Nacional in Peru’s last home game before the World Cup.

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch also made his debut. Pic: AFP

Stevenson, 30, played the full match and put in a commendable performance at left-back, while McGeouch, 25, played 76 minutes in central midfield before being replaced by Graeme Shinnie. McGeouch, who is out of contract next month, was widely viewed as one of Scotland’s better players on the night.

Another Hibee, midfielder John McGinn, played 63 minutes before being replaced by ex-Hearts man Callum Paterson. It was McGinn’s eighth Scotland appearance.

Uncapped Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin was an unused substitute.

Hibs' John McGinn won his eighth cap for Scotland. Pic: AFP

Scotland now travel to Central America to face Mexico on Saturday night.

