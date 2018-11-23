Hibs linked with Gillingham striker Tom Eaves

Hibs have been linked with a move for Gillingham striker Tom Eaves, according to reports.

Easter Road representatives have run the rule over the 26-year-old in recent weeks as the Capital side look to strengthen their squad in January.

Tom Eaves has scored 30 goals in 69 games for Gillingham. Picture: Getty Images

Eaves has netted 30 goals in 69 matches for the League One side in all competitions.

The 6ft 5in striker has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances for the Gills this season, including doubles in a 3-1 win over Burton Albion, a 4-0 win over Bradford and a 3-0 win over Fleetwood.

Earlier this week he scored one and assisted another as Steve Lovell’s side beat Hartlepool 4-3 in an FA Cup replay.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon worked with Eaves at Bolton, but he featured just five times for the Trotters between 2010 and 2016, spending most of his time on loan at Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury, Rotherham, Yeovil and Bury.

Eaves in action against Ash Taylor of Northampton Town in a League One clash earlier this season. Picture: Getty Images

The Liverpool-born forward is out of contract next summer, so Hibs could look to lure him north in January.

The Priestfield side are aware of interest in Eaves and have opened talks over a new deal, but it is understood the player is yet to put pen to paper on an extended contract with Gillingham.