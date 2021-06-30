Hibs linked with Jake Doyle-Hayes after Dundee United move collapses

Jake Doyle-Hayes has been linked with Hibs after Dundee United pulled the plug on a move

The 22-year-old had rejected a new contract from St Mirren and agreed terms with the Tannadice outfit, and the free agent looked set to complete a move to Tayside this week.

But the Courier is reporting that United chiefs have turned their attention to other targets, having decided to walk away from the deal when the player’s representative asked for more time to allow the former Aston Villa youngster to talk to other interested clubs – and reports from BBC Scotland suggest that Hibs might have won the race for the Cavan man.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap made 30 appearances for St Mirren last term, scoring once.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Predominantly a central midfielder, Doyle-Hayes can also operate further up the park, or out wide. He had loan spells with Cambridge and Cheltenham during his time at Aston Villa before joining St Mirren in November last year.

Hibs were not short of central midfielders last term, even with Scott Allan’s enforced absence, and Stevie Mallan’s loan spell at Yeni Malatyaspor.

Alex Gogic, Joe Newell, Melker Hallberg, Stephen McGinn, Kyle Magennis, and latterly Jackson Irvine were all utilised in the middle of the park. However, with Irvine out of contract, Mallan linked with Morton and McGinn having joined Kilmarnock, Easter Road chiefs may feel it necessary to top up their midfield options ahead of the domestic season and a European jaunt.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.