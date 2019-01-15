Hibs linked with move for Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson

Have your say

Hibs boss Neil Lennon wants to sign Derby County’s Craig Bryson, according to reports.

The midfielder is a target as the Northern Irishman looks to strengthen his midfield options.

Craig Bryson has been linked with a move to Hibs. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty

The Daily Express report that Hibs are set to offer the former Kilmarnock star a long-term contract to tempt him to Easter Road.

Hibs have already recruited Ryan Gauld on loan, while they’ve been linked to Celtic trio Scott Allan, Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendry, as well as a move for former striker Jason Cummings.

Bryson is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to be offered a new deal. He is free to talk to clubs.

The 32-year-old remains a key individual in Frank Lampard’s squad. He has made 19 Championship appearances this season as the Rams target promotion to the Premier League.

Jack Ross is interested in bringing the player to Sunderland, however with the player’s wife pregnant it is thought a return to Scotland is appealing.

Bryson, capped three times for Scotland, joined Derby from Killie in 2011. He spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, helping the Bluebirds win promotion to the Premier League.

