Hibs linked with move for Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong

Hibs have been linked with a move for Ghana internationalist Thomas Agyepong.

The 21-year-old Manchester City winger has spent the last two seasons on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda having previously played on loan at FC Twente.

According to City Watch, Hibs are in advanced talks to sign the pacey Agyepong on loan.

City’s Brandon Barker spent last season at Easter Road, the young English winger making 30 appearances in an impressive loan spell. Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was keen to secure a return for Barker but the 21-year-old is likely to spend the forthcoming season on loan in England with several clubs down south believed to be interested in the player.

Lennon will turn his attention instead to Agyepong, who joined City in 2015 and made his international debut for Ghana in June 2017.