Hibs manager latest: David Gray to stay in charge for Premier Sports Cup final

David Gray takes training at Hibs today and will now be in charge for the cup final

The club are closing in on a permanent successor to Jack Ross as head coach, with Shaun Maloney the short-priced favourite to come in alongside gary Caldwell as his assistant.

An appointment could be confirmed in the next 48 hours, but the new boss won;t lead out the team at Hampden.

Gray, who took training today and then spoke to the media, has been told he will continue in charge for a third game alongside fellow coaches Eddie May and Craig Samson to give some continuity and certainty for Sunday's game against Celtic.

Hibs academy director Steve Kean was supporting caretaker boss David Gray at training today

The 33-year-old took charge of his second game on Tuesday when Hibs beat Dundee 1-0 and held talks with chief executive Ben Kensell today.

Gray said: "It's great now that we know exactly what's happening. I think that's important for the players, just to make sure they have got that clarity.

"Our attention as a coaching staff has been on a day at a time, a game at a time, and we weren't looking to any cup finals.

"But since this morning, having spoken to Ben and whilst they conclude the process of finding another manager, we will be in charge for the cup final. Now the attention changes to that."