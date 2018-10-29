Hibs’ Mark Milligan calls for cool heads in Hearts clash

Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan says keeping a lid on emotions will be key to winning the Edinburgh derby against Hearts on Wednesday night.

The Easter Road side go into the Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Tynecastle eight points behind the league leaders, although they have a game in hand, and Milligan is keen to mark his debut in the fixture with a win.

However, the experienced Australian international has called for cool heads as Hibs travel across the city.

The 33-year-old said: “I think the way the league is at the moment, we know this is a very important match. The start of these games are usually intense and fiery and it is the team that settles first that usually comes out with the result. That will be our main goal.

“I think there is enough emotion to go around from all the outside influences, in the lead up and at the start of it.

“You have to win the battle early on and generally if you are able to do that and get a hold of the game, while it doesn’t guarantee the result, it takes you a long way towards it.

“In the lead up there is all the media stuff and there is always a lot of emotion around it but it is important for us to control that, especially being away from home.”