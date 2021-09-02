Hibs' Martin Boyle on target in World Cup qualifying win over China

Martin Boyle of Australia celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Australia and China PR at Khalifa International Stadium on September 02, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

The Hibs forward has started the season in fine fettle, scoring seven in nine appearances for Jack Ross’ side and the Australian international followed up that goalscoring run when he found the net with a stunning strike to send his national team 2-0 up in an eventual 3-0 win over China.

The Socceroos are in pole position to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, topping their group in the AFC qualification third round group stage.

Boyle is a key component in Graham Arnold’s side, instrumental in summer wins over Jordan and Chinese Taipei and for the latest qualifier, was joined in the team by Celtic’s Tom Rogic, former Hibs team-mate Jackson Irvine and Harry Souttar, brother of Hearts defender John.

Boyle’s goal, after a typically slaloming run forward and low raking strike along the synthetic surface in Doha, added to the close-range opener by Awir Mabil and Mitchell Duke hit another in the second half moments after coming on as a substitute. The Hibs man himself was replaced by Aaron Mooy midway through the second period ahead of the second AFC qualifier with Vietnam next week.

After accruing four goals from eight caps so far, Boyle has been nominated for his country’s men’s player of the year award, joining ex-Hibee Jamie McLaren on the six-man shortlist.

Hibs recently tied down their prized asset on a new contract after Aberdeen failed to prise him away from Easter Road during the transfer window.