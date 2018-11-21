Hibs’ Martin Boyle says Australia heroics ‘beyond wildest dreams’

Martin Boyle has described scoring twice on his first start for Australia as “beyond my wildest dreams”.

Now the Hibs winger is hoping he’ll be part of the Socceroos squad which will be looking to retain the AFC Asian Cup when it is played in the United Arab Emirates in January.

Having made his debut as a substitute in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against South Korea in Brisbane, Boyle stole the show as Australia defeated Lebanon 3-0 in Sydney on Tuesday, a game which marked the end of Aussie legend Tim Cahill’s international career.

Boyle put the Socceroos two up in the first half against Lebanon and set up a third for Matthew Kruse to earn himself a new army of fans Down Under.

The winger said: “It was just beyond my wildest dreams. It’s been an incredible few days for me and for the team as well.

“To start for Australia was a huge honour and I treated it with the respect it deserved. I want to give my all for the country of my father’s birth. The feeling when that first goal went in was immense, to have got my second straight after was so surreal. Both were moments of intense pride for me and ones that I will never forget.

“Setting up the third goal was fantastic as well. I’m claiming the assist from the first game too, so to have two goals and two assists isn’t so bad.

“I am excited to see what the future holds for me and Australia. Like I said, I want to give my all every time I represent the country and show why I am deserving of my place in the squad.”

Boyle began the 10.500 mile journey back to Edinburgh with Australian team-mates Mark Milligan and Jamie Maclaren with Saturday’s match against his old club Dundee very much on his mind.

He said: “Myself, Jamie and Mark have all played over the international period and have all contributed in our own ways to the team, so we are feeling fresh after getting a bit of time on the pitch,

“I know we’re all looking forward to coming back to the club and trying to rectify the last few results we’ve had. Dundee are a hard test for us with their recent change in manager and the fact they’re fighting to turn around their fortunes, but it is one I know we can overcome if we put our minds to it.

“Personally, I’ll be looking forward to trying to replicate my form with my national team with Hibs and help the team to three points.”