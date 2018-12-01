Hibs match at Kilmarnock suffers second power cut

Hibs’ Ladbrokes Premiership fixture against Kilmarnock is back underway after being halted for the second time following a power cut at Rugby Park.

Neil Lennon’s men were trailing 2-0 to a first-half brace from Eamonn Brophy when the power went out at the stadium around the 50th minute.

There was a 15 minute delay before the players emerged from the tunnel again and the game restarted.

The game played on for around 15 minutes before the lights went out for a second time as the whole ground descended into darkness.

The fixture is back underway after the second stoppage with referee Craig Thomson giving it one last chance to finish.

More to follow.

