Hibs match moved as SPFL announce next batch of TV fixtures

Hibernian’s next trip to Livingston will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Hibs lost on their last visit to Livingston in September. Picture: SNS

The fixture has been moved to Friday, March 29 with a 7.45pm kick-off time.

It is the second Friday night game Hibs will have in the calendar month after their home clash with Rangers was switched to March 8.

A week after the Livingston contest, the Easter Road side will be on the box again the following Saturday as they visit rivals Hearts for third Edinburgh derby of the season.

There will be eight games shown live between March and the first week in April.

The other fixtures added today are as follows...

Mon 11 Mar: St Mirren v Kilmarnock, 7.45pm (Sky Sports)

Sun 17 Mar: Dundee v Celtic, 12.30pm (Sky Sports)

Wed 03 Apr: St Mirren v Celtic, 7.45pm (BT Sport)

Sun 07 Apr: Motherwell v Rangers, 12.30pm (Sky Sports)