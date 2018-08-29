Hibs may make one more signing this transfer window, says Neil Lennon

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has admitted that he is looking to potentially add one more player to his squad before the close of the transfer window on Friday.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is looking to add one to the squad. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The Easter Road side have recruited eight players so far this summer with Jamie Maclaren and Flo Kamberi returning to the club, supplemented by the addition of Mark Milligan, Daryl Horgan, Stephen Mallan, Thomas Agyepong, Emerson Hyndman and Adam Bogdan.

Despite losing Scott Allan, Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn, Hibs have started the season positively, reaching the third qualifying round of the Europa League and remaining unbeaten domestically so far, including progress to the quarter-final of the Betfred Cup.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Debate, Lennon said: “We’ve started the season really well, a decent run in Europe for where we are. We had a great season last year, delighted. Finished fourth with 67 points, almost finished second, playing some great football.

“We’ve lost a big player in John McGinn to Villa but we think we’ve done okay in the transfer market so far, we may and try and bring one more in. But the style of football is very please and we’re getting full houses. I’m really enjoying my work there.”

