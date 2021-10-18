Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has hit out at Nathan Wood's agent

The England Under-20 captain joined the Easter Road side on a temporary basis during the summer transfer window and made his debut in the 3-0 defeat by Dundee United after a series of matches in which he remained an unused substitute.

Wood replaced the suspended Ryan Porteous, partnering Paul Hanlon in the centre of defence, and could have grabbed a debut goal in the second half had he been able to direct a header on target.

Boro are experiencing something of an injury crisis with five first-team defenders on the sidelines but Warnock has confirmed he is unable to recall Wood to help bolster his options – and appeared to hit out at the player’s representative

"We can't recall him," he revealed, speaking before the weekend’s fixtures. “Nathan went [to Hibs] because his agent wanted him to play games but they obviously don’t know what they’re talking about because I don’t think he’s started a game yet.

"So where he's getting the experience from, I’ll never know."

Warnock also suggested that the 19-year-old had been let down by his agent. “Sometimes you just get given the wrong advice and I think Nathan got given the wrong advice.”

Assessing his debut Hibs boss Jack Ross felt Wood had done okay but conceded that it was a tough afternoon for the teenager given the team had, collectively, let in three goals.

“It’s difficult at this moment to say that any of us can be satisfied with what we produced out on the pitch because of the performance and the result, but I think there were aspects of his play where he will feel he contributed well.”

With Porteous still suspended for this weekend’s visit to Aberdeen, Wood could again feature in defence at Pittodrie although Ross should have veteran centre-back Darren McGregor available and the 36-year-old could also be in with a chance of facing the Dons, who are winless in ten and have lost their last five consecutive games, piling the pressure on manager Stephen Glass.

