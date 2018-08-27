Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson ‘wanted by Ross County and Dundee’

Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson has been linked with a move to Ross County and Dundee before Friday’s transfer window closes.

The 31-year-old was an unused substitute during the Easter Road club’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen last Saturday and has found first-team chances limited under head coach Neil Lennon.

Now Championship outfit County and the Premiership side Dunned are reported to want the former St Johnstone player, according to The Sun.

Swanson joined Hibs in the summer of 2017 from the Perth club, signing a two-year contract. However, his spell in the Capital has been blighted by injury, while he also had to deal with the tragic death of his close friend Shaun Woodburn.

In total, Swanson has played 24 times for Hibs, but has appeared to fall behind players such as Stevie Mallan, Daryl Horgan and Emerson Hyndman in Lennon’s plans.