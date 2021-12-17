Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes eyeing Premier Sports Cup win for David Gray

The Irish midfielder is yet to appear in a cup final but also believes a starring role at Hampden against Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final this weekend would be an ideal way to impress a new manager.

"I’ve never experienced a cup final before. I’m really eager to soak in everything on the day. I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere that will be inside the stadium,” he said as he previewed the showpiece event.

“We’ve got a good mixture, with some experienced lads and some who haven’t been in this situation before. I think that’s good for us.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Doyle-Hyes is eager to sample a cup final - but he's also desperate to help Hibs win the Premier Sports Cup

“We’re all ready to go and we all know what we have to do.”

Like many of his colleagues in green and white Doyle-Hayes was sad to see Jack Ross dismissed by the club after the 1-0 defeat by Livingston but insists football is a cut-throat business.

"A new manager is going to come in and you are going to have to impress. There’s people who haven’t been playing recently who are hungry to play and are coming for your position,” he added.

“You have to be on top of your game all the time to stay in your place.

Jake Doyle-Hayes was speaking at a Premier Sports Cup event ahead of Sunday's final

“A winners medal would definitely be a good place to start. I’d love to get my hands on one – for all the fans, and the family I have coming over. It would be a really good experience.

“I played in a few finals back in Ireland when I was younger but nothing that compares to this. I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully it goes well on the day.”

Doyle-Hayes is also keen that Hibs lift the cup for interim boss David Gray, who knows a thing or two about winning trophies at the national stadium.

“He’s been around the squad for the whole season and has kept us going and kept our heads switched on and focused on the next game.

‘He’s been very good since he took the role. It’s just amazing what he’s done before. If we could pull this off…

"There’s no question he’s a legend already. Hopefully we can get it done for him and for the club.”