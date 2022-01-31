Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis suffers injury setback in bid to return to action

The midfielder hasn’t kicked a competitive ball for Hibs since September and had been nursing a troublesome groin injury but he returned to full training early in January, with manager Shaun Maloney hopeful that the 23-year-old could be back in contention with in a couple of weeks.

However, Magennis has since picked up a knock during a bounce game that will lengthen his time on the sidelines.

Kyle Magennis has suffered an injury setback

Speaking ahead of the Edinburgh derby Maloney said: “Kyle, unfortunately, won't be available now for a few weeks.

"He had a slight setback with a contact injury in one of the practice games, so he'll be a little bit longer.

“I’m still looking forward to having him back with the squad at some point.”

Meanwhile, Maloney will give Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn until the last possible moment to prove their fitness ahead of Tuesday’s Edinburgh derby.

