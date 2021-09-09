Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis tipped for Scotland cap by former Hearts defender

Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis has been backed to win a Scotland cap (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

That's according to St Mirren youth coach and former Hearts defender Allan McManus, who believes the 23-year-old is on course to follow in the footsteps of fellow ex-Buddies John McGinn and Kenny McLean.

Hibs prised Magennis from the Paisley club in the summer of 2020 and after struggling to nail down a starting 11 place in an injury-interrupted debut campaign, he has been a key figure so far this season with four goals in nine appearances helping Jack Ross' side to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

There are currently nine full internationals at Easter Road after Paul McGinn became the latest Hibs player to be capped in the 1-0 win over Austria in midweek, and McManus reckons Magennis could be next to earn a call-up.

“He’s started the season fantastically well – playing in a very strong Hibs team under one of the best managers around, in my opinion,” McManus said.

“If Kyle can maintain that performance level for the remainder of the season, there’s no reason why he won’t take another step up again and in 12-18 months’ time he could be banging down the door of the Scotland national team as well.

“I’d never compare players to say they’re like John or Kenny, Kyle’s Kyle.

“Kyle’s on that same pathway as the other lads if he can have a whole season like he’s having so far.

“One thing that won’t change is his mindset – he’s a very humble man that works extremely hard.”

McManus has also backed his former "quiet and unassuming" youth player to play a big part in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby as Hibs visit Tynecastle.

"Kyle’s got the bottle to deal with it, definitely. His temperament’s never been in question," he told The Daily Record.

“Don’t let that fool you, though, because he’s got a fiery side in him as well.

“He’ll be really looking forward to making an impact in that game at the weekend.

“It’s a fantastic game to be involved in – 100mph with fans back in and both clubs going really well at the moment as well.

“Nobody will want to bend in the slightest.

“Kyle will only thrive in that environment.”

