Hibs midfielder Mark Milligan ‘hurting’ after Australia’s Asian Cup nightmare

Australia captain Mark Milligan admitted that he and his team-mates had let their country down after the Socceroos were on the end of a shock 1-0 defeat by Jordan in their Asian Cup Group B opener.

Hibs midfielder Milligan played the full match along with fellow Easter Road player Jamie Maclaren yesterday, who was used as a lone striker. Maclaren had a goal disallowed for offside.

“This will hurt everyone, I know that,” Milligan said. “It’s hurting me at the minute. I just think we were a little lethargic in our ball movement. We know we have to be better if we want to progress and succeed in this tournament.”

Graham Arnold’s Socceroos – the tournament holders – will now need to defeat Palestine on Friday and then Syria on Tuesday, January 15 if they are to progress to the knock-out stages.