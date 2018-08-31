Hibs midfielder Scott Martin signs for Hamilton

Hibs midfielder Scott Martin has completed his move to Hamilton Accies.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Martin Canning’s side after being told that he was free to leave Easter Road.

Martin is in line to make his debut in Hamilton’s Ladbrokes Premiership match at home to St Johnstone tomorrow.

Canning said: “Scott is an all action, energetic midfield player. His playing style, coupled with the type of character he is, makes him a good fit for the club.

“He had an excellent season last year – winning the young player of the year award whilst on loan at Arbroath and winning the Scottish Youth Cup with Hibs.

“We’ve got a healthy mix of options in the middle of the park now. There’s real competition for places which can only be beneficial to the team.”

Martin posted a message on his Twitter account shortly after the move was confirmed, saying: “Been at Hibs for 10 years, loved every minute of it and can’t thank the club enough for everything they have done for me! “All the best to the lads for the rest of the season.”