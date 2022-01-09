Hibs miss out Johnny Kenny as teenage striker joins Celtic and is primed for Lowland League

Sligo Rovers' Johnny Kenny has signed for Celtic. Photo by Evan Logan/INPHO/Shutterstock (12582809z)

The 18-year-old has agreed a five-year contract after turning down an offer from Hibs.

It is believed Celtic paid £125,000 and that the deal includes add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Kenny is their fourth signing of the January window following the arrivals of J-League trio Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has not ruled out making more.

"I don't expect it to be too hectic but we'll stay alert and make sure that if the right thing comes along both in terms of incomings and outgoings we'll be able to move," he said.