HIbs: Mixed news on injury front as key pair eye European involvement but Chris Cadden faces up to six weeks out

Defender Josh Doig should also be included in the squad after playing 55 minutes or so at Stark’s Park while Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jamie Murphy aren’t far away either.

However, Chris Cadden is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines after tearing his thigh, while Sean Mackie is another long-term absentee.

Doidge tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of pre-season and was bedbound for more than a week with the virus but despite head coach Jack Ross fearing the 28-year-old might miss the start of the league season, Doidge should be included in the squad to face the Andorrans.

"I probably went against medical advice in getting Christian on the pitch for so long but he’s felt good, he trained this week, and he’s looked okay,” Ross said.

"The bonus is that, at one point I was worried about him being fit for the start of the league season, but he’ll have caught up in plenty of time for that.”

Teenage left-back Doig was also laid low by coronavirus, and although he returned to action ahead of Doidge and featured in the 1-1 draw with Stoke City, the club is reluctant to rush him back too soon.

"Josh is about the same; probably a little bit ahead of Christian but again, he’s been having to catch up a lot in pre-season. He lost a bit of weight when he was ill as well so we’re jut trying to edge him back slowly. He got more minutes against Raith but he’s still got a bit to go until he’s fully fit,” Ross explained.

"They’ll both be in the squad but we’ll see how they come through the next few days and how they are match-fitness wise.

"Jake Doyle-Hayes started training on Sunday, Jamie we don’t think is too bad so we’re hoping he’ll be back soon.

"Sean Mackie is longer term and Chris Cadden has unfortunately torn his thigh so we’re looking at about six weeks which is a real blow for him because he’d worked hard to come back from the fracture on his back.”

