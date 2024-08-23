Nathan Moriah-Welsh in training earlier today. | SNS Group

Competition for places must raise standards, according to international

Hibs midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh says gaffer David Gray laying down the law was the “kick up the arse” needed by players after a horrific run of results. But he believes the home side are ready to claim a portion of “redemption” by beating Dundee at Easter Road tomorrow afternoon.

In the wake of Sunday’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup loss at Celtic Park, a third straight defeat for a Hibs side now out of the competition and without a single Scottish Premiership point, Gray warned that he couldn’t keep picking the same players making repeat mistakes. Although he walked back from that position a little during the week, fans will still expect at least a couple of changes for the visit of the Dark Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Moriah-Welsh, substituted at half-time last weekend, said just hearing the new boss issue warnings about selection had been a necessary shock to the system, the Guyana international admitting: “Yeah, of course he was a bit frustrated. But I think we needed that little kick up the arse just to get us going again. Now we’ve got a shot at redemption on Saturday.

“No-one wants to have that every week. So we’ll be trying as hard as possible to cut that out.

“There is no need to panic at all, we’re all calm. It’s not just the gaffer it’s all the lads, we’re like: ‘Keep calm. It’s two weeks into the season, there is no reason for alarm bells.’ There are going to be changes but if we can cut out the mistakes we’ll be in a much better place.”

With on-loan Celtic midfielder Hyeokkyu Kwon available for selection, competition for places in the middle of the park is only likely to intensify, Moriah-Welsh admitting: “Last year, there were times when it looked as if we didn’t have enough competition. So it’s good that we’re all fighting for places, because we’re fighting for three points on a Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Competition is always good. So having new players coming in, we all know that we need it.

“Of course, you do have a little look at new guys coming in, see how they’re doing. But I can learn from them, they can learn from me at times.

“We’re always trying to get better as a team and individuals. So you’re not out there always looking at the competition and say: ‘Oh …’ You welcome them into the team because they can maybe add something that we don’t have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the challenge presented by Dundee, the 22-year-old said: “I only played against them once last year, I think. From that game, I can remember that they are quite a physical team.

“They like to run, as most teams do in this league. But it’s nothing that we haven’t faced before. We just go into the game knowing it’s 11 v 11 – and that, to a man, we need to be better than them.”