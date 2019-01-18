Hibs new boy Ryan Gauld ‘looking sharp and clever’

Ryan Gauld could go straight into the Hibs side for Saturday’s home William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round clash with Elgin City and one new team-mate is expecting big things from the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

The 23-year-old has joined the Easter Road side on loan until the end of the season and Hibs defender Paul Hanlon has been impressed by the new recruit in training.

“Gauldy joined us in Dubai last week and it was a good chance for him to mix with the boys because we were together 24/7,” said the centre-back.

“He’s settled in great and he’s looked brilliant in training. He looks sharp and clever. He’s an intelligent footballer – just what we need, really. I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to the squad. The style of play we like to play suits him perfectly so it’s just a case of him getting himself going and showing what he’s all about.”