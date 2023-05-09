Previously at Reading and Leeds as a manager as well as Arsenal as their Chief Scout, the 62-year-old has quickly acclimatised to his new surroundings after being appointed Hibs new Director of Football last week. Only three days after acquiring his new role, McDermott was soon down at the Meadowbank Stadium meeting the staff and players as they were defeated 1-0 by Rangers. After the game, Gibson stated that he ‘couldn’t be more thankful’ to McDermott for all the work he has already put into his side.

“When that appointment was first made, it was for a Director of Football for a club and he has involved himself in women’s football right away,” Gibson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Hibs off the pitch have got brilliant people at this club and that’s another brilliant appointment. Brian [McDermott] himself has decided that he wants to be involved in the women’s side and he wants to help develop the women’s programme and he’s going to play a bit part in that as well.

“I am absolutely delighted with that appointment. I knew of him as a manager and obviously then he comes to Hibs and you recognise the face. He’s quite quickly got to know me and I have quite quickly got to know him; that’s just from willingness on his side. I can’t be more thankful.”