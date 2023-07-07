A break-out star in the 2022/23 season, the 18-year-old helped light up the SWPL last season as her pace and trickery helped Aberdeen starve off their relegation fears to stay in the topflight. Her performances clearly caught the eye of Grant Scott who made the wide player his first signing at the club, just four days after his appointment which only helped to bring more anticipation to the new growing project in Leith. Now after joining a two-year deal, Christie can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a big change but it’s something that you think that you have to do to become a better player,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I am glad I got the opportunity to do this for myself, they are treating me right and I am happy that I am here.

"It’s really good, it’s a good environment to be in. It’s a good place to kick on and further my development. I’ve already got a good bond with all of the girls; it has been great so far. It is always a club that has competed at the top of the league. Something Hibs strive for is a great deal of togetherness and we have got that in this group. Hopefully, we can compete and be successful.”

Mya Christie can play as a winger or wing-back. Credit: Hibs Women

After developing quite the reputation last season for her pacey threat down the wing, this position hadn’t always been her speciality. Until recently, Christie had commonly been deployed as a striker until a position change on international duty where she now excels in her new role.

“My position actually changed once I got into the Scotland youth team,” she explained. “When I first got in I was a striker and then they made me into a left-back. When I came back to Aberdeen, I became a winger and changed about quite a lot just to help the team out. I like being versatile and changing throughout the game.”

“It just goes with the game. I’m quite an aggressive player and I’m really speedy. It just depends on the game. I might be running in behind the lines or I could be tracking back and making those tackles.”

With the women’s game now becoming an ever-expanding industry in Scotland, Christie is relishing life in the top tier as TV games and bigger crowds start to become the norm in the SWPL. Despite playing in front of the TV camera’s being quite a scary experience for an 18-year-old the winger will always ensure she puts in 100% effort on the field.

“It’s quite nerve-racking but it helps you and makes you a better player,” she added. “You need to step up, perform and do it on a daily basis. To have people watching you, you know what you have to do and that’s perform. It has been a big step up but it’s been great so far.