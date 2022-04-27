The 19-year-old was in the running for the prize last year along with Celtic midfielder David Turnbull, St Johnstone’s Ali McCann and Nathan Patterson, then of Rangers.

Turnbull won the gong in the end, with Doig scooping the Scottish Football Writers Association Young Player of the Year award. The Hibs full-back saw off competition from Patterson, Turnbull, and Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Hibs academy graduate Doig has a chance to follow in the footsteps of previous Easter Road players to have won the PFA prize including Leigh Griffiths, Derek Riordan, Kenny Miller, and John Collins.

Also up for the prestigious award for their performances during the 2021/22 season are Connor Barron and Calvin Ramsay of Aberdeen, and Celtic winger Liel Abada.

Doig has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Hibs so far this season, registering two assists and featuring at left-back, left wing-back, and in central defence. He also represented the Scotland Under-21 national team on six occasions, featuring for Scot Gemmill’s side in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers.

Speaking to the club’s website he said: "It is an honour to be nominated for such a massive award. To be in the same bracket as some of the previous winners is really special and I am delighted to be nominated.

"It has been a challenging season for the club but on a personal level, I have enjoyed learning and playing in different roles and formations within the team."

