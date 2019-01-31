Hibs ‘offer Efe Ambrose new deal’ amid interest from Bolton

Hibs have offered Efe Ambrose new terms at Easter Road, despite the Nigerian defender triggering a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the club earlier this month.

The 30-year-old is a free agent, but the Capital club are keen to bring him back for a third spell, according to reports.

Efe Ambrose has been offered another new deal by Hibs but clubs in England remain interested. Picture: SNS Group

Bolton Wanderers are understood to be interested in signing the former Celtic centre-back and are among a handful of clubs to have made the defender an offer.

However, the Trotters face competition from Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic, who have all made late approaches.

Turkish Super Lig side Akhisarspor and Swedish outfit Orebro were also keeping tabs on the situation earlier this month.

Ambrose made more than 80 appearances for Hibs, initially joining on loan from Celtic and playing a part in Hibs’ securing the Scottish Championship title, before signing a permanent deal and helping the side to a fourth-place finish on their return to the top flight and European football.